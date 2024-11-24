Used And Dumped: Wife of a rogue DCI officer detained without trial for killing RUTO’s Indian poll experts and a taxi driver during UHURU’s era narrates how she is struggling to raise their kids.





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A wife of a rogue DCI officer drawn from a special team formed to execute extrajudicial killings during the previous regime is struggling to raise their kids after her husband was detained without trial over the brutal murder of two Indian poll experts linked to Ruto and a taxi driver.

Narrating her story to renowned social media personality Nelson Amenya, the distressed woman said her husband is behind bars for more than two years after they arrested over the brutal murder, leaving her with the burden of taking care of their kids.

She wondered why an action has not been taken against former DCI boss George Kinoti, yet her husband was taking orders from him.

She further warned rogue police officers used by the state to carry out extra-judicial killings, following her husband’s predicament.









Other family members of the DCI officers also lamented over the delay of the case.

They claimed that their loved ones have been jailed for more than two years without trial, leaving their families devastated.

Some of the DCI officers were the sole breadwinners.

Detention Without Trial?



Families of 15 police officers formerly attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) are calling for justice.



The officers, who have been in custody since 2022, are yet to face formal charges.#NTVatOne @theninashaban pic.twitter.com/dvrPgOsF4l — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 24, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.