PHOTOs of rogue Kiambu PASTOR arrested for impregnating a 15-year-old school girl as it emerges that he has been preying on his female congregants - She confesses.





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A rogue Kiambu pastor is in custody after he was arrested for taking advantage of a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Pastor Joshua Felix, the founder of Blood of Christ Church, reportedly preyed on the innocent girl and got her pregnant.

Kabete police commander Antony Mbogo confirmed the incident and said the matter is under investigation.

Mbogo added that they received intelligence reports the Man of God has been reportedly preying on his female church members.

“The child resembles the pastor. We are informed that he has been preying on young girls in his church,” the police boss said.

According to the girl, the pastor invited her to his house for prayers, where he reportedly took advantage of her.

He started threatening her when she informed him about the pregnancy.

The girl’s mother said the pastor has been insulting her on the phone and threatening her, prompting her to report the matter to the police.





