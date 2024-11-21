US Government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome







Friday, November 22, 2024 - In a significant escalation of its antitrust battle against Google, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, November 20, urged a federal judge to break up the tech giant by ordering the sale of its widely used Chrome browser. The DOJ also called for an end to Google’s agreements to be the default search engine on smartphones and proposed measures to prevent it from leveraging its Android operating system to dominate the market.

The DOJ suggested that if these remedies fail, Google should be compelled to divest Android entirely. The proposals mark one of the most aggressive antitrust moves against a major tech company in decades, with regulators seeking to curtail Google’s alleged abuse of its market power.

Google’s president of global affairs, Kent Walker, criticized the filing, accusing the DOJ of pursuing a “radical interventionist agenda.” Walker warned that the proposed breakup would disrupt Google’s product ecosystem, harm innovation in artificial intelligence, and threaten America’s global technological leadership.

This case represents a historic shift in the US government’s approach to regulating tech companies, following decades of relative inaction since the failed attempt to break up Microsoft in the early 2000s.

Google is set to respond in a filing next month, with a hearing scheduled for April before Judge Amit Mehta. The judge’s August ruling declared Google a monopoly, setting the stage for this next phase of the legal battle. Any decision is likely to be appealed, potentially taking years to resolve and possibly reaching the US Supreme Court.

The case's future could also hinge on political changes, as President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration may take a different approach to antitrust enforcement. Trump has previously criticized Google for alleged bias against conservatives but has also expressed skepticism about breaking up major tech companies.

The DOJ's proposals come amid broader efforts to address the dominance of big tech, with five antitrust cases currently pending against Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Google. These cases, brought under the Biden administration, are expected to shape the regulatory landscape for years to come.