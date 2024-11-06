Uchumi mbaya as auctioneer puts Petrol Station up for auction – Look!





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - An auctioneer has engaged the public with a tempting offer in an attempt to sell a petrol station in Machakos County.

In a notice carried in local dailies, Dalali Auctioneers announced that Metro Fuel Mart Petrol Station was up for auction, with biddings set to take place from November 19.

"Under instructions received from the chargee, we shall sell by public auction the undermentioned property at our offices," the notice read in part.

The notice further indicated that the property, which was located 25 kilometres North of Matuu Town, is registered in the name of an individual.

Key services like water and electricity were also connected to the station, with the water source being a septic tank.

"The property is along the Matuu-Ekalakala Road within Ekalakala Trading Centre. It is easily identifiable as Metro Fuel Mart," the notice went on.

Interested parties have been urged to visit the site for themselves to ascertain the availability of the petrol station. After viewing, bidders are expected to make a 25% deposit of the sale price.

The auctioneers, however, put a disclaimer that each bidder is required to make a deposit of Ksh 100,000 to obtain a bidding number.

The deposit is refundable in case one is not successful, but the same will be forfeited if one makes a bid and it is confirmed then he fails to pay the required 25% deposit.

It remains uncertain why the petrol station is up for sale although the high cost of running the business coupled with tough economic times could have played a factor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST