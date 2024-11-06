Uchumi mbaya as auctioneer puts Petrol Station up for auction – Look!

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - An auctioneer has engaged the public with a tempting offer in an attempt to sell a petrol station in Machakos County.
In a notice carried in local
dailies, Dalali Auctioneers announced that Metro Fuel Mart Petrol Station was
up for auction, with biddings set to take place from November 19.
"Under instructions
received from the chargee, we shall sell by public auction the undermentioned
property at our offices," the notice read in part.
The notice further indicated
that the property, which was located 25 kilometres North of Matuu Town, is
registered in the name of an individual.
Key services like water and
electricity were also connected to the station, with the water source being a
septic tank.
"The property is along the
Matuu-Ekalakala Road within Ekalakala Trading Centre. It is easily identifiable
as Metro Fuel Mart," the notice went on.
Interested parties have been
urged to visit the site for themselves to ascertain the availability of the
petrol station. After viewing, bidders are expected to make a 25% deposit of
the sale price.
The auctioneers, however, put a
disclaimer that each bidder is required to make a deposit of Ksh 100,000 to
obtain a bidding number.
The deposit is refundable in
case one is not successful, but the same will be forfeited if one makes a bid
and it is confirmed then he fails to pay the required 25% deposit.
It remains uncertain why the
petrol station is up for sale although the high cost of running the business coupled
with tough economic times could have played a factor.
