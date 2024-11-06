China to kick off SGR extension to Kisumu and Malaba next year after RUTO’s partnership with RAILA – Look!





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has announced the beginning of the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension from Kenya to Uganda, shortly after meeting China's Investment delegation.

This was announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Principal Secretary Mohammed Daghar after meeting officials from the Chinese Investment delegation, led by Secretary for Disciplined Inspection Chin Lee, at the SGR Nairobi Terminus.

According to Daghar, the project will see the extension of the rail system from Naivasha to Malaba.

"We are in top gear to ensure we extend the line all the way to Kisumu, a distance of 362 kilometers, through phase 2B, and then onwards to Malaba, a distance of 106 kilometres," Daghar stated.

"The project will enable us to connect with Uganda, DRC, South Sudan, and Rwanda,’’ Daghar added.

The project is set to cost the government Ksh648 billion, which will be funded by the Chinese Government.

However, the government is yet to announce key details among other issues in the funding plan for the SGR extension, despite the closed-door meeting with the high investment delegation from China.

The project works will begin next year, 2025 after all the funding issues are sorted out. The project is expected to take four years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST