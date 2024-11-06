China to kick off SGR extension to Kisumu and Malaba next year after RUTO’s partnership with RAILA – Look!

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has announced the beginning of the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension from Kenya to Uganda, shortly after meeting China's Investment delegation.
This was announced by Transport
Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Principal Secretary Mohammed Daghar
after meeting officials from the Chinese Investment delegation, led by
Secretary for Disciplined Inspection Chin Lee, at the SGR Nairobi Terminus.
According to Daghar, the project
will see the extension of the rail system from Naivasha to Malaba.
"We are in top gear to
ensure we extend the line all the way to Kisumu, a distance of 362 kilometers,
through phase 2B, and then onwards to Malaba, a distance of 106
kilometres," Daghar stated.
"The project will enable us
to connect with Uganda, DRC, South Sudan, and Rwanda,’’ Daghar added.
The project is set to cost the
government Ksh648 billion, which will be funded by the Chinese Government.
However, the government is yet
to announce key details among other issues in the funding plan for the SGR
extension, despite the closed-door meeting with the high investment delegation
from China.
The project works will begin
next year, 2025 after all the funding issues are sorted out. The project is
expected to take four years.
