MIGUNA MIGUNA mocks RAILA ODINGA for trying to ‘sanitize’ ADANI Group after RUTO cancelled the JKIA and KETRACO deals.





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna has aimed a dig at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after President William Ruto cancelled two Adani Group deals in Kenya.

During his annual State of the Nation address at the National Assembly on Thursday, President William Ruto announced the immediate cancellation of the Adani Group's planned takeover deal of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Additionally, Ruto directed the termination of a signed agreement between the Adani Group and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

Ruto explained that the decision to cancel the Adani Group deals was based on new evidence provided by local investigative agencies, as well as information from partner states, which linked the Indian conglomerate to corruption.

Following the cancellation of the Adani deals in Kenya, Miguna Miguna mocked Raila Odinga, who last month defended the Indian Conglomerate, terming it as a reputable company that has no history of corruption.

“Where is conman @RailaOdingahiding after Adani’s indictment in New York and tyrant @WilliamsRuto’s cancelled the JKIA and KETRACO dirty deals? Will he return the bribe from Adani? I want to see his shameless face,” Miguna wrote on his X page on Thursday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST