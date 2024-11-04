The moment irate members of the public chased away ‘Pata Potea’ conmen in Nakuru City and destroyed their items - The notorious cons are reportedly protected by the police (VIDEO).





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Notorious ‘Pata Potea’ con artists who camp along Nakuru’s Kenyatta Avenue were chased away by irate members of the public and their items destroyed, following endless complaints from people who have fallen victim to the con games.

They had been stationing themselves opposite a popular supermarket, drawing crowds with promises of winning gifts that included household items.

According to Isabella Akinyi who fell victim to the con games, she was out and about heading to the market in the city when, out of curiosity, she approached a multi-colored tent set up with various household goods.



“Once inside, I was handed an orange card and told to keep it confidential,” Akinyi recalls.

“The operators would then call out specific numbers, declaring winners in front of the growing crowd. "Number so-and-so, come forward! You're our winner!" they would announce, creating an illusion of legitimate prize-giving.”

But as Akinyi would later learn, it was all an elaborate scam designed to con people off their hard-earned money.



The operators called each participant forward individually for a card shuffling game, where they were asked to carefully track specific cards among several papers being moved around.



When it was Akinyi’s turn, she managed to pick the correct card and was declared a winner.



Almost immediately, she found herself surrounded by four different operators who began questioning her about having half the price money for the TV she had "won."



“The TV set at the tent was priced at Sh. 8,000, but they convinced me I could take it home for half the price. I managed to bargain them down to Sh. 3,000. When they agreed to this price, I paid the money,” Akinyi recalls.



Right after she paid, she says a different person from their group suddenly appeared and claimed she hadn't won the TV.



“When I tried to protest that I had won fair and square and had already paid, an argument broke out. I was forced into playing another round of the game,” Akinyi narrates.



“This time, they made it more complicated by adding extra shuffling cards, making it impossible to follow. I ended up only 'winning' a basin instead of the TV.”



Frustrated and realizing she had been conned, she left the tent.

Members of the public confronted the notorious con artists after they got wind that rogue police officers were protecting them and chased them away, before destroying their items.

Watch the video here Link>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.