The iconic Kanu House in Nakuru auctioned over Ksh 212 million electricity bill owed to KPLC (VIDEO).





Monday, November 4, 2024 - The iconic Kanu House located in Nakuru Central Business District has been auctioned due to a Sh212 million electricity bill owed to Kenya Power.

Kenya Power had moved to the court seeking to recover Sh212,816,986.00 plus interest at court rates from the date of filing the suit until full payment after the owners of the building reportedly failed to pay for electricity bills for years.

Judge Josephine Wayua Wambua Mongare allowed Kenya Power to proceed with the sale of the property to recover the money.

Kenya Power engaged an auctioneer with a public auction for the sale of the property on November 4.

The building, which is owned by the independent party Kanu, was sold for a partly Sh 50 million.

Watch the video.

Amkeni! KANU House in Nakuru CBD is being sold right now! The house had been auctioned following a KPLC bill of over 200 million. Daniel Muturi the auctioneer from Solai Auctioneers is literally ringing a bell at Maasai Market he says he has gotten a 50 million shillings offer pic.twitter.com/ORTA2g8RPb — Brygettes Ngana (@NBrygettes) November 4, 2024

