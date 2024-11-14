Teacher charged with assaulting a 13 year old student had ditched husband for boy she called her ‘crystal meth’

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - The special education teacher accused of r@ping a 13-year-old student in her car had ditched her husband for the teenager whom she referred to as her “crystal meth,” according to prosecutors.
Colleen Jo Matarico, a 43-year-old grandmother, from Los
Angeles, USA, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, November 12 to five felony counts
of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, two felony counts of lewd acts
upon a child age 14 or 15, and one felony count of furnishing a controlled
substance to a minor, CBS News reported.
Prosecutors alleged that she was sexually abusing the male
student for over a year, and even left her husband because she believed she was
in love with him, the Los Angeles Times added.
In online messages, she called the teen “her ‘crystal meth’”
— and “the only person she would go to jail for,” Deputy District Attorney
Ariel Anson told Tuesday’s hearing.
The mom of two continued to pursue the boy after “multiple
people in her family” begged her to stop — and the boy said he was “concerned
and scared” of her jealousy, the prosecutor said.
Matarico who worked at John Burroughs Middle School started
abusing the boy when he turned 13, while she was still his teacher, Anson told
the court.
Most of the alleged sex abuse took place between August and
November, according to the criminal complaint. She is also accused of giving
the boy marijuana.
More recently, when she became aware of the investigation,
Matarico allegedly drove to the high school where the boy is now a pupil and
waited for him in her car where she allegedly raped him, according to Anson.
The teacher then contacted one of the boy’s friends via
Instagram in order to stay in contact with him, the Los Angeles Times said.
It was in one of those messages that Matarico allegedly
confessed to leaving her husband because she loved the teenager, and said that
he was “her ‘crystal meth,’” Anson said Tuesday.
The teacher’s lawyer, Carlos Bido, pushed for her to be
released on house arrest with electronic monitoring because she has no criminal
history and has two children ages 11 and 15 as well as grandchildren.
“Ms. Matarico is cooperating
fully with the legal process and is prepared to address these serious
allegations in court,” Bido told the LA Times.
LA County Superior Court Judge Susan J. De Witt refused to
release the teacher.
Anson had argued that Matarico had made clear she would
continue trying to contact the boy if released, and that it would put him at
harm.
The judge also granted a protective order barring Matarico
from speaking with the victim or going near his school or home.
