Teacher charged with assaulting a 13 year old student had ditched husband for boy she called her ‘crystal meth’







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - The special education teacher accused of r@ping a 13-year-old student in her car had ditched her husband for the teenager whom she referred to as her “crystal meth,” according to prosecutors.

Colleen Jo Matarico, a 43-year-old grandmother, from Los Angeles, USA, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, November 12 to five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15, and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, CBS News reported.

Prosecutors alleged that she was sexually abusing the male student for over a year, and even left her husband because she believed she was in love with him, the Los Angeles Times added.

In online messages, she called the teen “her ‘crystal meth’” — and “the only person she would go to jail for,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told Tuesday’s hearing.

The mom of two continued to pursue the boy after “multiple people in her family” begged her to stop — and the boy said he was “concerned and scared” of her jealousy, the prosecutor said.

Matarico who worked at John Burroughs Middle School started abusing the boy when he turned 13, while she was still his teacher, Anson told the court.

Most of the alleged sex abuse took place between August and November, according to the criminal complaint. She is also accused of giving the boy marijuana.

More recently, when she became aware of the investigation, Matarico allegedly drove to the high school where the boy is now a pupil and waited for him in her car where she allegedly raped him, according to Anson.

The teacher then contacted one of the boy’s friends via Instagram in order to stay in contact with him, the Los Angeles Times said.

It was in one of those messages that Matarico allegedly confessed to leaving her husband because she loved the teenager, and said that he was “her ‘crystal meth,’” Anson said Tuesday.

The teacher’s lawyer, Carlos Bido, pushed for her to be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring because she has no criminal history and has two children ages 11 and 15 as well as grandchildren.

“Ms. Matarico is cooperating fully with the legal process and is prepared to address these serious allegations in court,” Bido told the LA Times.

LA County Superior Court Judge Susan J. De Witt refused to release the teacher.

Anson had argued that Matarico had made clear she would continue trying to contact the boy if released, and that it would put him at harm.

The judge also granted a protective order barring Matarico from speaking with the victim or going near his school or home.