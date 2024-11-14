Ex-CNN anchor DON LEMON says he is quitting X

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon said Wednesday, November 13 that he is quitting Elon Musk’s social media platform X, blaming the site’s new policy for all legal disputes to be heard in Texas.
Lemon who is currently suing Musk in California after having
his show on X canceled by the mogul, claimed the upcoming switch in the terms
of service would end free speech.
“I once believed that it [X]
was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but
I now feel it does not serve that purpose,” Lemon told his 1.5 million
followers on X in a video.
X’s new terms of service, which take effect Friday, mandate
that all lawsuits be filed in the US District Court for the Northern District
of Texas – not the Western District of Texas, where the company is
headquartered.
Ten of the 11 active judges in the Northern District were
appointed by a Republican president, compared to six of the 11 judges in the
Western District, according to Georgetown University law professor Steve
Vladeck.
Lemon quoted a report in The Washington Post, which said X’s new policy “ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.”
“I think that speaks for
itself,” Lemon said, before plugging his YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram
and Bluesky accounts.
After Musk abruptly axed plans for Lemon to host a show on
X, the former CNN anchor sued Musk over the summer for refusing to pay him.
Musk had fired Lemon hours after a testy sit-down, which was
meant to be the show’s premiere episode.
“Remember when Don Lemon
tried to make ludicrous demands of Elon Musk in order to do a show on X? That
was funny,” a commenter wrote.
Lemon despite having been fired from CNN mere months
before Musk’s X show offer, allegedly had a lengthy list of extravagant demands
for his contract with Musk.
He expected a free Cybertruck, hosting dibs on the first
podcast in space, a $5 million advance on top of an $8 million salary and
equity in the company, as The Post’s previously reported.
In a September filing in San Francisco federal court, Musk
and X asked a federal judge to dismiss Lemon’s lawsuit.
Lemon is claiming X defrauded him because he “incurred
hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses” to prepare for the show,
according to the suit. The suit also claims Musk used Lemon to boost the
company’s ad sales.
Musk said he did nothing wrong by allegedly telling Lemon
there was “no need” to sign a contract. It was unreasonable for Lemon to rely
on a statement and not a written contract for a multimillion-dollar
partnership, Musk said.
