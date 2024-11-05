Here are the most corrupt judges in Kenya according to MIGUNA MIGUNA - AHMEDNASIR was right!





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has tabled a list of the country's most corrupt judges, adding that they trade justice for money.

Miguna, based in Canada, accused Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu of being the most corrupt in the judiciary, claiming that justice is sold to the highest bidder.

Other Judges who fell into Miguna's list include Justice Ogola, Justice Mugambi, and Justice Antony Mrima.

