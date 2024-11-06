SHOCK as it emerges that Former Kimilili MP and the proprietor of the popular Simmers Club was poisoned by a lady.





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - It is now emerging that the Former Kimilili Member of Parliament and the proprietor of the popular Simmers club died after being poisoned by an unknown lady.

The former lawmaker's demise was confirmed by Bungoma Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga, who claimed that Murunga passed away after a “short illness”.

It is believed that the former MP and prominent businessman was killed over a land tussle.

The land where his once famous Simmers club sat in the Nairobi CBD was reportedly grabbed by powerful people.

He fought court battles and won the tussle weeks before he was reportedly poisoned.

Murunga served as Kimilili lawmaker from 2013 to 2017 under a Ford-Kenya ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.