Kenyan-born HULDAH MOMANYI HILTSLEY wins Minnesota House seat





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Kenyan-born Huldah Hiltsley Momanyi has made history after securing a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She becomes the first Kenyan-born politician to hold office in the United States under the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party after she won with 64.78 percent of the vote to represent Minnesota’s District 38A, which includes the southwestern parts of Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

Hiltsley, a Bethel University alumna, credits her decision to enter politics to her commitment to uplifting her community and advocating for their needs in legislative processes.

She aims to address key issues affecting her constituents, focusing on affordable housing, equitable access to education and healthcare, and creating economic opportunities tailored to the diverse population she represents.

She is originally from Nyamira County and moved to Minnesota at the age of 9 and has since built a strong reputation in public service and community advocacy.

Her campaign prioritized key issues such as public safety, equitable housing, and healthcare access, resonating with a diverse electorate that includes a large immigrant population.

