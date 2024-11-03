She had been employed for 3 weeks only - DCI breaks silence on the robbery incident caught on CCTV in Eastleigh that was planned by a rogue househelp.





Monday, November 4, 2024 - On Friday, November 1, 2024, around 4:40 PM, an individual armed with a hammer managed to enter Ushirika Tower in Eastleigh. After gaining entry, he proceeded to an apartment on the sixth floor with the assistance of a house help named Everlyne, who is a Ugandan national.

Upon entering, the assailant, reportedly a Ugandan national, grievously assaulted a 20-year-old Somali house help named Hakimo Muhidin with assistance from Evelyne.

Various valuable items were stolen during the incident, including pieces of gold jewelry, an unspecified amount of cash in both KES and U.S. dollars, and four laptops belonging to the family, which were reported stolen during the incident.

Hakimo Muhidin sustained serious injuries, including a broken tooth and injuries to her hand, head, and legs. Additionally, she exhibited signs of having been whipped, with visible marks on her back.

After receiving medical treatment, she has been discharged and is recovering at a relative's home in the Tassia estate area.

Evelyne, who had joined the household three weeks before the incident, managed to escape alongside the assailant.

At the time of the incident, the tenant, a Somali man, was not at home; he was out with his children, while his wife was reported to be in India for medical treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to gather more details regarding the incident and the suspects' whereabouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.