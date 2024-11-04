Blow to GACHAGUA as Inooro TV and Kameme TV decline to interview him - Is he becoming an isolated man?





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s attempt to be interviewed live for his Mt Kenya stronghold on Sunday night collapsed at the last minute after two Kikuyu TV stations declined to interview him at his Mathira home.

According to sources, Gachagua had initially requested to be interviewed by the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Inooro TV.

The planned interview however collapsed at the last minute after RMS chairman SK Macharia vetoed the idea.

Gachagua had told his supporters that he would grace an interview on the popular Kiririmbi Show hosted on Inooro TV on Sunday night when he attended a burial in Kirinyaga on Saturday.

After Inooro TV declined to interview him, he approached Kameme TV.

This plan also failed after the Kenyatta family which owns Media Max Limited, the operator of Kameme TV insisted that the former DP had to show up at the Kameme TV studios along Kijabe Street in Nairobi if he wanted the interview to take place.

Gachagua, who had gotten used to media crew coming to his residence whenever they wanted an interview when he was DP could not believe that he was being asked to drive from his Mathira home in Nyeri to a television studio 200 kilometres away in Nairobi.

Consequently, the interview collapsed as a result of the standoff.

Gachagua has since last Friday been spending time at his Mathira home where he retreated to on the eve of Prof Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in as Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.