Shame as WAMUCHOMBA now exposes how the West is using President RUTO to ‘destroy’ Kenya – Look!





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba has criticized President William Ruto's plan to vaccinate over 22 million livestock in Kenya starting January 2025.

In a statement, Wamuchomba criticized the government over the vaccination, terming it as a globalist agenda with negative outcomes that should not be allowed to see the light of day.

She noted that the vaccines to be used were not adopted in their countries of origin.

“I wish to change from the onset, this is not our idea. It is a foreign idea being pushed to us with some clear intentions and deliverables,” she stated.

The lawmaker claims the vaccination aims to introduce a gene-modifying drug to livestock to reduce methane emissions as part of efforts to combat climate change.

Wamuchomba called the move absurd, noting that Kenyans have lived with livestock for centuries without harmful effects. She questioned the motive behind the vaccination, emphasizing that livestock are valuable and an integral part of African heritage.

The MP, who is Rigathi Gachagua’s ally, accused the president of making the decision without engaging the citizens.

“It is not okay for the president to go to an international meeting and agree to vaccinate our animals without our consent,” she blasted.

She added that those behind vaccination claim that the animals’ natural release of intestinal gas into the atmosphere is a means of relief from normal feeding and the flatulent process is a hazardous process to the environment, something she strongly disagreed with.

“They want us to stop producing our own food and make sure that we are dependent on their own food. This is a globalist idea that comes with a lot of negative impacts,” she explained rejecting the proposed vaccination exercise.

She further vowed to oppose the vaccination, calling on Kenyans not to allow their animals vaccinated.

