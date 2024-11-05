See what this man was caught on CCTV doing at night in one of the residential estates in Nairobi - Huyu ni jambazi sugu (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A man was captured on CCTV stealing a bike in one of the residential estates in Nairobi.

He slipped into the estate in the middle of the night while the tenants were asleep, quietly tiptoeing before stealing a bike.

In the video, the suspected thief is seen climbing the ladder with the stolen bike.

He then hands over the bike to his accomplice.

Little did he know that he was being captured on CCTV cameras installed in the estate.

Watch the video here Link >>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.