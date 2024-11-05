Kirinyaga farmers thriving thanks to Governor WAIGURU's irrigation projects





Tuesday, November 2024 - Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has launched several irrigation projects, enabling farmers in the county to achieve substantial yields.

The irrigation projects were initiated to improve water access, enabling thousands of farmers to practice subsistence farming.

This has seen many farmers record an increase in agricultural productivity, thus reducing food insecurity and uplifting the living standards of many families in rural areas.

John Maina, a resident of Kariko village and one of the beneficiaries of this project, said they struggled to access water for their farming activities.

He explained that they often had to walk to rivers with jerry cans to fetch water for farming, a task that, he noted, left little time for other important activities.

“Before the project was initiated, we struggled to grow enough food for our families but now we can irrigate our farms and grow crops such as vegetables whereby we produce enough for our families and sell the surplus to the market thus creating employment for ourselves,” said Maina.

