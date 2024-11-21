See what these masked thugs were captured on CCTV doing as insecurity escalates in different parts of the country (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Another incident tied to the rising cases of theft across the country in the wake of harsh economic times was witnessed last week when thieves broke into a PlayStation game shop in Nakuru.

The criminals who partially concealed their faces stole TV screens and football jerseys after breaking into the gaming shop.

The incident has been reported to the police as the hunt for the criminals begins.

The business owner wrote a message to Cyprian Nyakundi seeking help in tracing the thieves.



‘’Hi, Nyakundi can you please share this video on your platforms? Thieves recently broke into our PlayStation game shop located in the Kamfam area of Nakuru Lanet.

"Although they covered part of their faces someone might be able to identify them based on the clothes they were wearing. We have already reported the incident to the police.

"The two suspects stole TV screens and football jerseys from our shop at Kamfam Center.

"We are urging anyone who can identify them from the video or has information on the stolen items to contact us, the police, or the Lanet Umoja Chief's office.

"If you come across any suspicious individuals trying to sell two 50-inch TV screens or football jerseys, please let us know.

"You can reach us at 0719894504 or 0704374066. Thank you for your assistance,’’ he wrote.

Watch the footage.

