See how RUTO and his men are silencing late KELVIN KIPTUM’s father and mother from exposing their lies – This is EVIL!!





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - The parents of the late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum have opened up about the struggles they've faced since their son passed away earlier this year.

Kiptum was buried in a ceremony attended by President William Ruto and his close confidantes

At the funeral, Ruto and his team promised immense support to the parents and family of the late celebrated marathoner.

However, according to his father, nothing that was promised by Ruto and his men has been delivered.

Kiptum's dad said he and his wife were blocked from speaking of their challenges.

"I am Kelvin Kiptum's father, and I am here with his mother.

"What we want to say to Kenyans is a simple request.

"The situation we are in would be better expressed than kept silent because we had tried to reach out to people on social media, but it was blocked.

"However, we wonder if we are suffering; wouldn’t it be better if we just said it?" he rhetorically asked.

Kiptum's mum said her son would be shocked if he woke up from his grave and found his parents suffering.

She said: "Truly, we have faced many challenges.

"Even now, when I am in the kitchen during the rainy season, water seeps through.

"I have cried so much, yet if my son, World Champion Kiptum, were here to see the kitchen, he would be shocked and wonder if it really belonged to his parents or someone else.

"We have truly suffered. You know, Kiptum was our only child, the one we relied on. He took care of us."

The Kenyan DAILY POST