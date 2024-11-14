KALONZO giving RUTO and RAILA sleepless nights as he begins revamping Azimio ahead of 2027 – Look!

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced plans to revamp Azimio Coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election; something giving President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sleepless nights.
In a statement, Kalonzo said
going forward, he will engage with like-minded individuals and political parties
in a bid to solidify the Opposition.
“There is a need to consolidate
the opposition in Kenya. We will talk to everybody going forward so that we
build a strong coalition,” Kalonzo claimed.
The Wiper Leader disclosed that
Azimio will kickstart the process of validating the membership of parties and
individuals to strengthen the Opposition.
He added that this will
also make it easier for parties to join or depart the Opposition as they
please.
“A time is coming when we will
ask everybody to validate their membership in Azimio and expand. Others come,
others leave,” he added.
Kalonzo’s remarks came in the
wake of Moses Kuria’s comments that a national coalition was brewing
in the run-up to the 2027 General Elections.
Kuria, a senior advisor in the
Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), made the comments at a thanksgiving
ceremony of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) national chair Gladys
Wanga.
On the other hand, ODM leaders
denied claims that it had entered into an agreement with the ruling Kenya
Kwanza government. Led by Wanga, they claimed that ODM was still an opposition
party.
