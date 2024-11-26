See how PAULINE NJOROGE blasted GACHAGUA after she was hired as KINDIKI’s speech writer





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Renowned communications expert Pauline Njoroge has lambasted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing him as a strong mobilizer but lacking a clear endgame.

In a post on his X page, Njoroge, who has been hired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s office to write his speeches, stated that Gachagua is an astute politician but not strategic like former late President Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Gachagua is not Uhuru or Kibaki. The former presidents were futuristic, thoughtful, and strategic! Gachagua is not .

"The former DP is definitely bold, a great mobilized, and very good with narratives, but that’s just about it.

"He is not sophisticated in his thinking and strategically he is not smart. He gets carried away easily, gets caught up in the present moment, and acts without thinking of future ramifications of his actions,” Njoroge wrote.

She added that President William Ruto should not be concerned, as Gachagua’s habit of gatecrashing events in the Mt. Kenya region lacks a clear endgame.

“At present, he will continue fighting aggressively, gatecrash events, and cause a lot of excitement for the MOMENT.

"But if you happen to ask him what the eventual plan is, I am almost certain he would have no answer.

" Yet, a smart and strategic mind is required even for a kingmaker,” Njoroge added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST