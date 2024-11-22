AHMEDNASIR begs Kenyan Gen Z to help him deal with corruption at the Supreme Court – MARTHA KOOME is the President of JurisPESA!!





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has enlisted the help of Kenya's Gen Z in his mission to advocate for a corruption-free Judiciary, particularly targeting reforms within the Supreme Court.

For months, if not years, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, famously known as the "Grand Mullah" in legal circles, has been vocal in his criticism of the Kenyan Supreme Court, accusing it of being a hub of corruption.

His relentless efforts to advocate for a corruption-free judiciary have seen him banned from appearing before the Supreme Court, with its judges, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, accusing him of attempting to intimidate the court.

On Thursday, following President William Ruto's decision to cancel Adani Group deals in Kenya under pressure from Gen Z and Millennials, Ahmednasir pleaded with Kenyans to assist him in eradicating corruption within the judiciary.

The senior counsel highlighted that corruption in the judiciary, particularly at the top levels, has reached unprecedented levels.

“LOGICALLY, now that Kenyans have beaten Adani ten-Nil...surely our next target MUST be Hon Madam CJ @CJMarthaKoomeand the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Good people, JurisPESA is a hundred times more lethal and damaging to Kenya than Adani deals,” Ahmednasir wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST