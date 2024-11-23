KALONZO calls out RUTO over runaway corruption and slams government elites flaunting lavish lifestyles





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticized the Kenya Kwanza government for what he calls cases of untamed corruption.

In a statement, Kalonzo said Kenyans are being overtaxed while government elites are leading luxurious lifestyles.

“This regime has become dishonourable by ignoring the people’s plight.”

“As Kenyans suffer under the weight of the world’s highest taxes without service, Ruto leads one of the most luxurious and ostentatious governments, whose members continue to flaunt their questionable wealth even after the recent Gen Z protests.”

“In the circumstances, it would seem that the main reason Kenyans are so heavily taxed is the need to fund corruption and a few people’s luxurious and ostentatious lifestyles.”

“This must stop. The People’s Loyal Opposition strongly believes that it is immoral to tax Kenyans to the extent that this government is doing without showing anything useful for the proceeds of this taxation,” Kalonzo’s statement read.

At the same time, Kalonzo called out parliamentarians, saying they have abdicated their core roles as they now serve the interests of the executive.

The former vice president said the country has reached an all-time low and feared that if legislators are left to their own devices, there will be no accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST