BALTASAR ENGONGA speaks out after his alleged private videos with over 300 LADIES leaked







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga has responded to allegations that he has been sleeping with other people's wives.

The father of six now says his enemies are working hard to bring him down.

"I want to tell the People of Equatorial Guinea those videos are AI-edited my enemies are trying so hard to bring me down.

For your information, this is not me."

In a different post, he asked his wife to take care of their kids if anything happened to him.

"If anything ever happens, you are strong enough to guide our children through anything. I trust you completely. You are not just my wife, but my hero."

He also credited his family for standing by him, during these trying times.

My family's unwavering support has been my strength. Thank you for standing by me through everything. Your love means the world."

Engonga further questioned why people were keen on focusing on irrelevant stuff, yet there was a lot to be focused on.

"Let's unite in purpose today, working tirelessly to create a society where every citizen flourishes. Together, we'll build a future of equality and opportunity for all Africans."

The politician now says whoever released the videos wanted to embarrass him but the move has backfired.

"By releasing those videos, you thought you'd shame me, but you've actually exposed your own children to p0rn0graphy. This grave mistake harms them more than it does me."

In conclusion, he asked whoever is innocent to judge him otherwise we're all sinners.

John 8:7 And Jesus said "Let the one amongst you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her"

Engonga has insisted he is only married to one woman.

"I only have one wife and my 6 children They keep me going We are a happy family They are my Everything God Bless Equatorial Guinea."

He is alleged to have slept with different women, some of them are wives of fellow politicians.