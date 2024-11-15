RUTO scored an own goal by responding to the Catholic Bishops’ statement - AHMEDNASIR says

Friday, November 15, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has slammed President William Ruto and his administration for "scoring an own goal" following criticism from Catholic bishops on Thursday.
After the Kenya Conference of
Catholic Bishops (KCCB) released a strongly-worded statement condemning alleged
inefficiencies and corruption within the Kenya Kwanza government, Ruto and his
coterie issued several statements trying to discredit what the bishops had
stated.
Ahmednassir, known for his takes
on political matters, expressed disappointment in the government’s approach,
which he argued amplified the bishops’ criticism instead of neutralising it.
The lawyer urged the
administration to either acknowledge the legitimacy of the concerns or focus on
delivering results rather than engaging in a counterproductive exchange.
"The Government of Kenya is overreacting in its response to the statement by the Catholic Bishops. If the bishops are truthful, take the criticism on board and self-correct.
"If
the statement is not true, ignore it and deliver to the people of Kenya... but
the stroppy and belligerent response by the government is, in my humble
opinion, an own goal," the lawyer stated.
