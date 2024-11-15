RUTO scored an own goal by responding to the Catholic Bishops’ statement - AHMEDNASIR says





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has slammed President William Ruto and his administration for "scoring an own goal" following criticism from Catholic bishops on Thursday.

After the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) released a strongly-worded statement condemning alleged inefficiencies and corruption within the Kenya Kwanza government, Ruto and his coterie issued several statements trying to discredit what the bishops had stated.

Ahmednassir, known for his takes on political matters, expressed disappointment in the government’s approach, which he argued amplified the bishops’ criticism instead of neutralising it.

The lawyer urged the administration to either acknowledge the legitimacy of the concerns or focus on delivering results rather than engaging in a counterproductive exchange.

"The Government of Kenya is overreacting in its response to the statement by the Catholic Bishops. If the bishops are truthful, take the criticism on board and self-correct.

"If the statement is not true, ignore it and deliver to the people of Kenya... but the stroppy and belligerent response by the government is, in my humble opinion, an own goal," the lawyer stated.

