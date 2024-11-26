Intelligence-led operation by detectives leads to the recovery of bhang being ferried in a long-distance bus and a probox in 2 separate incidents (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - As the fight against the use and trafficking of narcotics by anti-drug agents continues, over 170kg of Marijuana estimated at Sh5.1 million have been seized in two separate operations in Merti and Buruburu areas.

In the incident at Merti along the Moyale - Isiolo highway, four crew members of a KDH 166M Scania bus were arrested, after 16.7kg of bhang was found concealed within the bus that was destined for Nairobi.



In the Buruburu area of Kamukunji, the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit detectives intercepted a Toyota Probox with over 155kg of the illicit herb, after a hot chase from Ngong.

The two occupants - Samson Zimbwakale, 27, and Phesto Sigungu, 46 - managed to jump out of the vehicle and made a lucky escape to Athi River in Machakos County, but were later flushed out of their hideout at Cedar Court and taken to custody at Muthaiga Police Station.

Seizures in both security operations have been processed and secured, with the suspects staring at charges of possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs.

























The Kenya DAILY POST.