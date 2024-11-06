KALONZO to ditch AZIMIO and form new alliance with GACHAGUA and WAMALWA to send RUTO to Sugoi in 2027





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at leaving the Azimio Coalition to form a mega alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in Kitale at the home of former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa, Kalonzo Musyoka, the leader of the Wiper party, and Eugene Wamalwa, the head of DAP-K, announced that they have begun the legal process to exit the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

“If we come up with a new outfit, it could even incorporate Azimio itself, so that is how focused we are,” Kalonzo stated.

“I urge the media not to bury Azimio before it is actually dead and buried because we have a lot of investment in that space and we want to be able to move in a manner which is systematic.”

Sources said Kalonzo is expected to form an alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Eugene Wamalwa.

