RUTO appoints RAILA ODINGA’s sister to a lucrative position in his Government





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s sister, Dr.Wenwa Akinyi, to a lucrative position in his government.

In a Gazette Notice dated 16 November 2024, Ruto appointed Akinyi as the chairperson of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) Board for a three-year term.

Wenwa previously served on the Kenya Medical Research Institute board and was the first Kenyan woman to earn a doctorate in chemistry.

Alongside her appointment, Ruto named former Nairobi County Governor Dr. Evans Kidero, Teobald Wambugu, and Thuo Mathenge to leadership roles in various state corporations

Kidero was appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors for the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

Teobald Wambugu was named chairperson of the Tana Water Works Development Agency, and Thuo Mathenge the chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation.

