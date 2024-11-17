Armed and dangerous - An undercover cop shares photos of two notorious thugs terrorizing Huruma residents! Vijana Wadogo Sana.





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - An undercover cop tasked with hunting down criminal gangs in Nairobi’s Eastlands area has shared photos of two armed thugs believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies in Huruma Estate.

According to the cop, one of the suspects is a jailbird and has an active case in court.

The suspects, who are believed to be members of a 6-man gang, were arrested after a foiled robbery mission.

The suspects had already been profiled and were on police radar before they were arrested.

See their photos.













