RUTO reportedly rents out his private chopper to the government at exorbitant prices and flies in it during his local tours - Mchezo ya town (PHOTO).





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - It is now emerging that President William Ruto rents his own private helicopter to the government at exorbitant prices and flies in it locally instead of using the military helicopter that is assigned to the head of state.

Ruto has been pictured several times flying to remote areas in one of his choppers, which uses a single engine, thus compromising his safety.

The President has nine choppers that he rents out for private errands.

