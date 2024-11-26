RUTH KAMANDE, the beautiful lady who was sentenced to death after stabbing her boyfriend 25 times is set to graduate with a degree in law from the University of London.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Ruth Kamande, who came into the limelight after she stabbed her boyfriend 25 times in Buruburu, is among 14 inmates from Kamiti, Lang’ata, and Naivasha maximum prisons set to graduate after pursuing degrees.

She has been studying law while in prison and is set to graduate with a degree in law from the University of London.

Kamande is a beneficiary of a programme run by the African Prisons Project(APP), a charity organization active in Kenya and Uganda, which “brings dignity and hope to prison communities in Africa” through transferring of useful skills to prisoners and prison wardens.

The APP programme currently operates in eight prisons in Kenya, and so successful has been its paralegal programme that some prisoners who have gone through it have represented themselves in court and successfully overturned previous convictions.

Ruth was sentenced to death in 2018 after being found guilty of killing her boyfriend Farid.

The court held that the nature of injuries suffered by Farid and admitted by Kamade is a clear testimony that she intended to kill.

The judges said Kamande's alleged defence of self-defence was unbelievable given the strong and compelling evidence of the prosecution witnesses.

