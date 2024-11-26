Popular Kamba gospel singer STELLA MENGELE accused of rocking her best friend’s marriage after she trusted her with her secrets - Fear women





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Drama is brewing in the Kamba celebrity industry after the ex-wife of MC Toto, a popular Kamba emcee and media personality, unleashed a scathing attack on gospel singer Stella Mengele.

In a viral audio clip that has taken social media by storm, MC Toto’s ex-wife Annest Mwesh accuses Stella of betrayal and meddling in her marriage.

She lamented that when her marriage with MC Toto was on the rocks, she often sought solace and advice from Stella.

However, she now claims that Stella was far from impartial.

Allegedly, Stella not only knew about MC Toto’s affair with her sister, Musenya Mengele but also influenced key decisions that have left her devastated.

“I trusted you as a friend and sought your advice during the hardest times of my life,” she said in the viral clip.

“Little did I know you were siding with my husband, knowing full well about his affair with your own sister,” she added.

The accusations don’t stop there. The ex-wife claims that Stella went as far as advising MC Toto to take custody of their two children.

“You preach water but drink wine,” she said, referring to Stella’s reputation as a counselor and mentor known affectionately as “Aunty” by her fans.

“Why would you push to have my kids taken away from me while your sister and MC Toto already have a child of their own?” she posed.

MC Toto, now happily married to Musenya Mengele has not yet responded to the allegations.

However, his ex-wife made it clear that she is struggling with the situation because she misses her kids.

“My kids are now suffering under the care of a maid while their father lives in luxury. It pains me deeply as a mother,” she lamented.

MC Toto and his wife before separation.

Stella Mengele, the gospel singer Mwesh is accusing of rocking her marriage.





MC Toto and his new wife Musenya Mengele, Stella’s sister.

