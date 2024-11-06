Republicans seize control of senate







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - In a significant shift of power, Republicans have taken control of the US Senate, according to early Wednesday projections from major news outlets. This victory ends four years of Democratic control in the upper chamber and positions the GOP to hold sway over both legislative houses if Donald Trump prevails in the presidential race.

With Republicans now holding the Senate, a Trump presidency would have the legislative backing needed to advance his agenda and appoint conservative judges to the Supreme Court. However, a victory for his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, would likely lead to legislative deadlock.

The Senate contest saw Republicans secure critical victories, including Jim Justice’s win in West Virginia to replace retiring independent Joe Manchin, and Bernie Moreno’s defeat of long-standing Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown. Deb Fischer's victory in Nebraska further solidified the GOP’s grip on the chamber.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas expressed optimism, saying he looked forward to working with a "new conservative majority to make America great again by making the Senate work again."

Republicans are expected to widen their lead in the Senate, potentially ending up with 55 seats, giving them considerable influence to push through Trump’s domestic and judicial initiatives should he win. Meanwhile, Democrats sought to compensate for losses with potential gains in Texas and Florida but conceded both states.

For the first time, the Senate will have two Black women serving simultaneously, with Democrats Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester winning seats in Maryland and Delaware, respectively. This is a historic milestone, as only three Black women have previously served in the upper chamber, including Kamala Harris.

In the House, control remains uncertain, with the Democrats needing only four seats to flip the majority. The final results may take days to emerge, as vote counts continue across the nation.

Other significant wins included Delaware’s Sarah McBride, who becomes the first openly transgender politician elected to Congress, securing a House seat for the Democrats.

The stakes in this election are underscored by the record-breaking spending on Congressional campaigns, with over $10 billion poured into the races, according to OpenSecrets, a political finance watchdog.

As the dust settles, Republicans' Senate win signals a monumental shift in Washington's power balance, one that could shape the next chapter of US politics depending on the presidential outcome.