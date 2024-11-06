FIFA President, GIANNI INFANTINO, congratulates DONALD TRUMP after he declared victory in US election







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - FIFA president, Gianni Infantino has congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his return as US President.

Earlier today, Trump declared victory over Democrat rival Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

'Congratulations Mr President!' Infantino wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

‘We will have a great FIFA World Cup and a great FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America! Football Unites the World!’

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the Jules Rimet trophy returning to North America for the first time since 1994.