Real Madrid coach, CARLO ANCELOTTI reportedly 'identifies KYLIAN MBAPPE as the club's biggest problem'







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly 'identified Kylian Mbappe as the club's biggest problem'

The Frenchman was hailed as Madrid's blockbuster summer signing after signing as a free agent with the reigning Champions League holders.

However, Mbappe has struggled in recent matches.

Ancelotti has previously stressed he wants to see more from Mbappe but is now blaming the 25-year-old for his inability to help the team when out of possession, as reported by Relevo.

It is claimed Mbappe has been identified as the team's biggest problem with his lack of effort in running showing the World Cup winner only ran 8km during Madrid's embarrassing El Clasico defeat.

It was also alleged that the star's refusal to help his team-mates regain possession has caused an imbalance in Madrid's set-up that is making them more open and susceptible to counter-attacks.

Meanwhile, since joining Madrid Mbappe has scored just eight goals in 14 matches across all competitions.