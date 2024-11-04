CAF mourns as Ugandan match official collapses and dies during game







Monday, November 4, 2024 - The Confederation of African Football has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of Uganda Premier League match official Peter Kabugo.

Kabugo tragically passed away after collapsing during a football league match at Wankulukuku Stadium in Uganda.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe conveyed his condolences to the family of Peter Kabugo, as well as to the Federation of Ugandan Football (FUFA) and its president, Moses Magogo.

On behalf of CAF, Motsepe shared his grief over Kabugo’s untimely passing.

“The CAF President Dr. Motsepe conveys his and CAF’s deepest condolences to the family of Peter Kabugo, Federation of Ugandan Football (‘FUFA’) and its president Moses Magogo and Ugandan people,” the statement said.

Motsepe offered his wishes for peace and comfort to all those affected by Kabugo’s loss, saying, “May Peter Kabugo’s soul rest in eternal peace.”