RAILA's vocal supporter reveals how RUTO can easily be re-elected in 2027 without the Mt Kenya region's support.





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's vocal supporters has admitted for the first time that President William Ruto has lost the Mt Kenya region.

The Mt. Kenya region is considered Kenya's most crucial voting bloc, with nearly six million registered voters, according to data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto won the 2022 presidential election because he was supported by nearly 80 percent of the Mt Kenya electorate.

However, the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has weakened President William Ruto's hold on the Mt. Kenya region, causing concern among his advisors about the impact on his 2027 re-election prospects.

According to blogger Abuga Makori, President Ruto need not lose sleep over the Mt. Kenya vote, as he can compensate by consolidating support from Nairobi, Western Kenya, Nyanza, and North Eastern regions while adding his Rift Valley stronghold.

“To compensate Western Mt Kenya, President William Ruto needs Nyanza, Western, Coast, Nairobi, and NEP on top of Rift Valley.

"Politics is about numbers, and already, these numbers are intact. Complete these monumental projects, focus on these bases,” Makori wrote on his X

The Kenyan DAILY POST