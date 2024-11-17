New twist as detectives arrest BRIAN ANDORE for submitting a fraudulent kidnapping report about his alleged wife MERCY AWUOUR - He lied to Citizen TV.





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, in collaboration with the Operations Support Unit, have arrested Brian Andore for submitting a fraudulent kidnapping report concerning his alleged wife - Mercy Awuor.

On November 9, 2024, Andore reported at Kitisuru Police Station that Mercy had been kidnapped by unknown assailants who lured her with a job opportunity and were demanding a ransom of Sh150,000 for her release.

His report triggered a swift rescue operation by the team of detectives where they nabbed the first suspect in the Gitaru area.

Upon interrogation, it was established that his mobile phone number had not been used to demand ransom as it had been alleged.

The detectives cast their nets wider and managed to trace Mercy to Oldonyo Orok in Narok South.

In there, they found her safe and sound, accompanied by two young girls, at the home of George Odada.

As the investigations continued, it became evident that George Odada was, in fact, Mercy’s husband.

The couple has been married for six years and have a five-year-old daughter.

Delving deeper into the case, investigators uncovered a tangled web of infidelity.

It was revealed that Brian Andore had been having an affair with Mercy, who had traveled to Nairobi in search of employment.

However, she decided to end her relationship with Andore to reunite with Odada, which seemingly triggered Andore’s desperate act of filing a false kidnapping report

.With these revelations, the two have been escorted to Nairobi by the detectives for further interrogation, statement-taking, and processing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.