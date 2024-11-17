Please focus on Nyanza and Western Kenya because Mt Kenya is gone for good – AHMEDNASIR tells RUTO





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has advised President William Ruto to shift his focus to Nyanza and Western Kenya for his 2027 re-election bid, claiming he has lost the support of the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

In the last election, President William Ruto secured victory largely due to overwhelming support from the Mt. Kenya region, enabling him to decisively defeat his competitor, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

With the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, President William Ruto is finding the mountain to be slippery and this can be attested to Saturday's heckling of the President during the ordination of Bishop Peter Kimani as the Head of the Catholic Diocese of Embu.

Reacting to the President's heckling, Ahmednasir told Ruto to stop concentrating on Mt Kenya and instead channel his energy to Nyanza and Western Kenya.

Here is a screenshot of what Ahmednasir wrote but later deleted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.