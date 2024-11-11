RAILA ODINGA’s man warns RUTO against relying on Luhya votes in 2027 – You will be very disappointed!





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned President William Ruto against relying on Luhya community votes during the 2027 presidential election.

In a social media post on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, stated that Ruto would be making a bigger blunder by losing the Mt Kenya region vote and relying on the Luhya community vote.

The ODM lawmaker warned that Ruto faces an uphill battle in winning the Luhya vote, citing historical injustices and labeling his Western Kenya allies as "political dinosaurs."

"Ruto wants Western votes in the next election at a throwaway price through the perennial political dinosaurs, ostensibly because Kikuyu votes have a price tag.

"Well, think twice.Vindu vichenjanga.Western will not be a walk in the park because of historical injustices!" Amisi said.

