GACHAGUA’s troubles mount as KINDIKI replaces him as UDA Deputy Party Leader





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as Deputy Party Leader following Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment last month.

In a communique by the party’s National Chair, Governor Cecily Mbarire, the ruling party has named DP Kithure Kindiki as Gachagua’s replacement.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Article 8.2 of the constitution of the united democratic alliance party, the national executive committee notes:

"That by the resolution of the National Assembly and the vote of the Senate and by operation of Articles 75 (3) and145 (7) of the Constitution of Kenya as read together with Article 8.2.19 of the UDA Party Constitution, H.E. Rigathi Gachagua is unable to perform the duties of the office of Deputy Party Leader and subsequently ceases to hold office as Deputy Party leader,” the party’s communique reads in part.

“The national executive committee now resolves: To designate H.E. PROF. KITHURE KINDIKI, EGH as the DEPUTY PARTY LEADER of the United Democratic Alliance Party effective immediately,”.

Following Gachagua’s ouster, President William Ruto named Kindiki, the former Interior CS as his replacement; leaving a vacancy at the Interior Ministry.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi is the acting Interior CS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST