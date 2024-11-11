Neighbours storm their fellow neighbour's house, only to find her with their stolen household items - She masquerades as a pastor (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Drama unfolded when neighbors stormed a woman’s house and caught her with stolen household items, suspecting her to be behind a string of recent thefts in their rental flat.

They caught her with stolen household items which included utensils and electronics.

The suspected thief, who masquerades as a pastor, was covered in shame as her neighbours recovered the stolen items.

“Unajifanya pastor kumbe wewe ni mwizi (you pretend to be a pastor but you are a thief),” one of the neighbours was heard saying in the video as they confronted her.

Watch the video.

Neighbours Storm into their Fellow Neighbour’s House only to Find Her With Their Stolen Household Items- She Masquarades As a Pastor pic.twitter.com/3ZudhriWbN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2024

