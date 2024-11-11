Neighbours storm their fellow neighbour's house, only to find her with their stolen household items - She masquerades as a pastor (VIDEO).


Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Drama unfolded when neighbors stormed a woman’s house and caught her with stolen household items, suspecting her to be behind a string of recent thefts in their rental flat.

They caught her with stolen household items which included utensils and electronics.

The suspected thief, who masquerades as a pastor, was covered in shame as her neighbours recovered the stolen items.

“Unajifanya pastor kumbe wewe ni mwizi (you pretend to be a pastor but you are a thief),” one of the neighbours was heard saying in the video as they confronted her.

