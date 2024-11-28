A lady who has been criticising RUTO on X receives death threats - You will not see 2025 if you fail to deactivate your account!

Thursday, November 28, 2024 - A young lady who has been criticizing President William Ruto’s leadership on social media has been threatened by individuals believed to be rogue state agents.
Lucy Ambati on Thursday said she
received a phone call from a man who told her that she would not see the year
2025 if she fails to deactivate her X account.
“I received a strange phone
call with no i/d from a lady who asked my name, she then passed the phone to a
man who asked me to deactivate my Twitter account if I want to see January
2025,” Ambati wrote on his X.
Since the eve of Gen Z protests
in June and July, President William Ruto‘s government has been using
threats and intimidation to silence the voice of Kenyans who are opposed to his
oppressive and retrogressive policies.
The government is also using
abduction as one of the ways to silence its critics.
