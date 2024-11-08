Prosecutors considering charges against DJ TIM WESTWOOD over historic abuse allegations.







Friday, November 8, 2024 – The Metropolitan Police has been investigating accusations made by a series of women relating to offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

Officers have interviewed the 67-year-old presenter under caution four times since the claims were first published in April 2022 by BBC News and The Guardian.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, has now confirmed evidence has been handed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS will now decide whether to bring charges against Westwood - with the Met also saying its team continued to investigate, with support from prosecutors.

The allegations made in 2022 were that Westwood had carried out predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching over a period between 1992 and 2017.

But the DJ - who was more recently a host on Capital Xtra after leaving Radio 1 in 2013 - has always strenuously denied 'all allegations of inappropriate behaviour' and 'all allegations of wrongdoing'.

Mr Furphy told MailOnline today: 'Our officers continue to provide specialist support to those who have come forward.

'A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and our team continues to make enquiries, with support from prosecutors.

'We will thoroughly and properly investigate sexual offences as part of our commitment to making London safer for women and girls.'

And a CPS spokesman said: 'We can confirm we received a file from the Metropolitan Police Service regarding allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man in his 60s.'

The Met also issued a statement to MailOnline saying: 'Detectives from the Met Police continue to investigate a number of reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

'As part of the investigation, a man in his 60s has been interviewed by officers under caution on four separate occasions. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.'

In August 2022, an independent inquiry into Westwood's conduct at the BBC was launched after the broadcaster said it had received six historic complaints of bullying or sexual misconduct against him.