Ambulance hits cyclist then charges him nearly $2K for a ride to the hospital







Friday, November 8, 2024 – An Oregon cyclist claims he was charged almost $2,000 for a ride to a local hospital by the same ambulance that struck him.

William Hoesch, 71, is suing Columbia River Fire & Rescue for nearly $1 million, claiming an ambulance driver for the company left him with the outrageous bill along with permanent injuries and roughly $100,000 in medical expenses, oregonlive reported.

Hoesch was pedaling through the tiny town of Rainier, near the Columbia River, in October 2022 when the big red ride plowed into him while trying to make a right turn, crushing him under the wheel of the ambulance, according to the suit, filed on Oct. 24.





The driver, who was going between 2 mph and 10 mph, heard a thump then stopped and rushed Hoesch to a hospital, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Columbia County.

The crash left him covered in blood, destroyed his bicycle and caused him long-term injuries such as “decreased range of motion” and “reduced grip,” the suit states.

Hoesch’s is now demanding $997,000 for pain and suffering along with payment for medical bills, oregonlive.com reported.