Prepare for long rains in Nairobi between November 5 and November 11 – Met department warns Nairobians





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has advised Nairobi residents to stay alert as the season of long rains is expected to begin between November 5 and 11.

The Meteorological Department reported that other areas expecting heavy rainfall include the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the southeastern lowlands, the Coast, and northeastern Kenya.

The forecast indicated the likelihood of isolated storms in some areas of the mentioned regions.

However, the Meteorological Department noted that the second half of the forecast period is expected to be generally sunny and dry.

he Meteorological Department added that daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C are expected in several areas, including northeastern and northwestern Kenya.

On the other hand, average night-time (minimum) temperatures will be less than 10°C over some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley and the Central Rift Valley.

According to the regional rainfall forecast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will have sunny intervals in the mornings though light rains may occur over a few places during the first half of the forecast period.

