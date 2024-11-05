MOH moves to evaluate SHA-accredited hospitals amid mounting concerns





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Ministry of Health has launched a multidisciplinary evaluation to assess the effectiveness and competence of public health facilities, while also addressing operational challenges in administering the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the assessment, conducted through the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aims to ensure that all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the overall quality of healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for citizens.

She added that the ministry will conduct a comprehensive fact-finding mission across Kenya’s 47 counties to evaluate how effectively public health facilities are supporting the rollout of the SHA.

Barasa emphasized the importance of collaboration, calling on the media and other stakeholders to work together in promoting SHA registration.

“How can we work together to ensure Kenyans register for SHA and experience healthcare services for themselves?” she asked in the statement.

Barasa further stated that the ministry plans to ensure that essential drugs reach the last mile by December, focusing on mapping healthcare facilities to guarantee that all necessary medicines are available.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all Kenyans, reiterating that primary healthcare services will be available up to Level 4 as awareness of these services grows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST