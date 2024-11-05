MOH moves to evaluate SHA-accredited hospitals amid mounting concerns

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Ministry of Health has launched a multidisciplinary evaluation to assess the effectiveness and competence of public health facilities, while also addressing operational challenges in administering the Social Health Authority (SHA).
In a statement on Tuesday,
Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the assessment, conducted through
the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aims to ensure that
all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the overall quality of
healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for citizens.
She added that the ministry will
conduct a comprehensive fact-finding mission across Kenya’s 47 counties to
evaluate how effectively public health facilities are supporting the rollout of
the SHA.
Barasa emphasized the importance
of collaboration, calling on the media and other stakeholders to work together
in promoting SHA registration.
“How can we work together to
ensure Kenyans register for SHA and experience healthcare services for themselves?”
she asked in the statement.
Barasa further stated that the
ministry plans to ensure that essential drugs reach the last mile by December,
focusing on mapping healthcare facilities to guarantee that all necessary
medicines are available.
She reaffirmed the government’s
commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all Kenyans, reiterating
that primary healthcare services will be available up to Level 4 as awareness
of these services grows.
