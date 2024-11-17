Mt Kenya is gone for good – RAILA ODINGA’s man tells RUTO after he was heckled and booed in EMBU





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned President William Ruto after he was loudly booed and heckled during an event in Embu on Saturday.

President William Ruto was among thousands of Kenyans who gathered at Embu University to witness the ordination of Bishop Peter Kimani as the head of the Catholic Diocese of Embu.

During his speech, President William Ruto faced a moment of discomfort as a significant portion of the audience at the church function expressed disapproval of some of his remarks.

Reacting to the events, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi observed that the Mt Kenya voters had lost confidence in the president.

According to him, the events in Embu were emblematic of the larger Mt Kenya region.

Unfulfilled campaign promises and the recent impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua contribute to the current disdain of the region against Ruto.

“Central region is either gone completely or completely gone,” Amisi wrote on X on Saturday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST