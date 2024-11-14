PHARRELL reacts after DRAKE purchased his old jewelry for $3.3m and threatened to burn them down







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Grammy Award winning music producer and singer, Pharrell has finally made his feelings public about his colleague, Drake first buying, and then threatening to melt down his old jewelry.

In an interview with GG magazine published on Wednesday (November 13), the superstar producer-turned-Louis Vuitton men’s creative director was asked about the time in 2022 when he auctioned off a bunch of his jewelries.

“You never realize how much all the stuff you have weighs on you, but it does. You don’t know it until you get rid of it,” he said. “When you let that go, man, you feel so free.”

“[B]eyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music,” Pharrell replied. “He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it.”

The Interviewer Welch then asked: “[W]hen he was rapping about melting the jewelry down and saying, “Come get his legacy out my house” and all that stuff, how did that strike you?”

“It didn’t,” Pharrell answered.

Welch’s question was about Drake’s verse last year on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown.”

The track renewed Drizzy’s beef with Pusha T.

He raps: “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss/ Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit/ Since V[irgil] not around, the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that shit.”

Later in his verse, Drake raps: “You lucky that ‘Vogue’ was suing/ ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and shit.”

This appears to be a warning shot aimed at Pharrell and Pyrex P, who were both in the French capital shortly before the track’s release for the former’s debut Louis Vuitton fashion show — where Pusha T took aim at Jim Jones on a new Clipse song.

The jewelry Drake bought, which totaled a cool $3.3 million, included a 14K three-tone N.E.R.D pendant chain, a white gold brain pendant chain and a skateboard pendant chain. He was seen wearing it in his “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video.